Uganda: Museveni Urges NRM Leaders to Tackle Local Issues and Fight Corruption

11 March 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

President Museveni has urged leaders of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) to focus on addressing local community challenges and exposing corruption, rather than spending excessive time speaking in Parliament.

Speaking during a meeting with NRM leaders in Masaka on Wednesday, Museveni noted that some leaders concentrate more on parliamentary debates than on solving real problems affecting the wananchi in their constituencies.

"Some leaders waste time speaking in Parliament instead of addressing the real problems of the wananchi," he said.

The President encouraged party leaders to actively identify and expose corruption in their areas and seek practical solutions to issues affecting communities.

He also urged them to confidently communicate the government's achievements and reject sectarian politics based on religion or tribe.

Museveni commended Masaka Woman Member of Parliament, Justin Nameere, for organising the meeting and praised her determination during the recent parliamentary race, highlighting her insistence on a vote recount that ultimately secured her victory.

The meeting brought together NRM leaders from the region to discuss governance, service delivery, and party mobilisation.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.