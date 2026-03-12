Uganda: Museveni Urges NRM Leaders to Tackle Local Issues and Fight Corruption

President Museveni has urged leaders of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) to focus on addressing local community challenges and exposing corruption, rather than spending excessive time speaking in Parliament.

Speaking during a meeting with NRM leaders in Masaka on Wednesday, Museveni noted that some leaders concentrate more on parliamentary debates than on solving real problems affecting the wananchi in their constituencies.

"Some leaders waste time speaking in Parliament instead of addressing the real problems of the wananchi," he said.

The President encouraged party leaders to actively identify and expose corruption in their areas and seek practical solutions to issues affecting communities.

He also urged them to confidently communicate the government's achievements and reject sectarian politics based on religion or tribe.

Museveni commended Masaka Woman Member of Parliament, Justin Nameere, for organising the meeting and praised her determination during the recent parliamentary race, highlighting her insistence on a vote recount that ultimately secured her victory.

The meeting brought together NRM leaders from the region to discuss governance, service delivery, and party mobilisation.