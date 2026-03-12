Nigeria: Group Launches Fellowship to Support Youth-Led Civic Projects in North-Central

The programme was created to nurture civic participation among young Nigerians whose lives and work are increasingly shaped by digital spaces and trusted voices within them.

A civil society organisation, Hope Behind Bars Africa (HBBA), in partnership with the Royal Norwegian Embassy, has launched a fellowship programme, committing N15 million in sub-grants to support civic projects led by young Nigerians across the North-central region.

The initiative, known as the Civic Influencers Fellowship (CIF), seeks to support 12 young Nigerians aged between 18 and 25 to design and implement civic-focused projects targeted at communities that are often disconnected from formal democratic processes.

The development was disclosed in a press statement signed by the organisation's Communications Officer, Ogechi Ogwuma, on Monday.

According to the statement, "the programme was created to nurture civic participation among young Nigerians whose lives and work are increasingly shaped by digital spaces and trusted voices within them."

HBBA noted that young individuals who command large online audiences are uniquely positioned to shape civic conversations, promote awareness about governance and encourage democratic participation among groups often disengaged from formal civic processes.

The organisation explained that the fellowship provides young influencers aged 18 to 25 with the technical capacity, financial support and institutional backing necessary to deploy their platforms in service of the public good.

Hope Behind Bars Africa is a civil society organisation that works on justice sector reform, civic engagement and human rights advocacy in Nigeria. The organisation is particularly known for initiatives focused on criminal justice reform, public accountability and strengthening citizen participation in governance.

The fellowship commenced with a five-day residential bootcamp held in Abuja from 1 to 5 March, where the selected fellows participated in intensive training sessions facilitated by experts.

The sessions covered topics such as personal brand development, social media and storytelling for civic influence, policy literacy, gender mainstreaming, electoral management in civic influencing, artificial intelligence and technology, resourcing civic influence and strategies for sustaining civic impact.

At the end of the bootcamp, the fellows pitched proposals for civic projects they plan to implement in their communities. The best proposals were awarded sub-grants from the N15 million funding pool.

Twelve fellows were selected for the programme from across North-central Nigeria. They represent diverse professional and academic backgrounds including law, public health, climate science, education, communications, the arts and community development.

The selected fellows are Hauwa Abubakar, Maryam Gidado, Chidera Nwokike, Godwin Lasisi, Kemisola Ipele, Amuda Abbas Oluwadamilola, Alih Zainab Inikpi, Joseph Agama, Adole Joseph, Aanuoluwapo Emmanuel, Adeiza Jeffrey Umoru and Akinfe Temitayo David.

HBBA said the Royal Norwegian Embassy's financial support demonstrates sustained international partnership in strengthening Nigeria's civil society sector.

According to the organisation, the collaboration reflects a shared belief that young people, when equipped with the right tools and resources, can help bridge the gap between citizens and the institutions that govern them.

Speaking on the initiative, HBBA's Founder and Executive Director, Funke Adeoye, emphasised the growing influence of young voices in shaping civic discourse.

"The question is not whether influence exists but who wields it, and to what end," she said.

Also speaking, Norway's Ambassador to Nigeria, Svein Baera, urged young Nigerians to take responsibility for shaping the country's future.

"You are young, and the future belongs to you. What you want to do with it is in your hands today," he said.

According to the organisation, in the next six months, the twelve fellows will design and implement civic projects across communities in North-central Nigeria, targeting audiences that have historically remained outside the reach of formal civic engagement programmes.

HBBA said the projects will combine digital outreach with grassroots community engagement in order to expand civic awareness and encourage citizen participation in governance.