Egypt and Turkey Agree to Support Somalia's Unity and Security

11 March 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Cairo — Egypt and Turkey agreed to strengthen support for Somalia's unity, territorial integrity and security during the third round of diplomatic consultations on African affairs held in Cairo, officials said.

The meetings, hosted by the Egyptian foreign ministry, focused on stability in Somalia and the wider Horn of Africa, as well as broader security challenges facing the region.

Officials from both countries reviewed the situation in Somalia and stressed the importance of preserving the unity and sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Somalia. They also agreed on the need to intensify efforts to assist in strengthening Somalia's national institutions.

Egypt and Turkey pledged to continue supporting Somali security forces in their fight against the Islamist militant group Al-Shabaab, with the aim of improving stability across the country.

The consultations also addressed security in the Red Sea, a vital global trade corridor. Both sides underlined the importance of preventing regional tensions from spreading into the strategic waterway and ensuring the safety of maritime routes linking Europe and Asia.

In a statement issued after the meeting, the two countries said they were committed to expanding Somalia's state capacity and supporting development initiatives aimed at strengthening government institutions.

The talks come as both Turkey and Egypt have increased their diplomatic and security engagement in the Horn of Africa, seeking to play a greater role in mediation and regional stabilization.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.