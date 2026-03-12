Egypt and Turkey Agree to Support Somalia's Unity and Security

Cairo — Egypt and Turkey agreed to strengthen support for Somalia's unity, territorial integrity and security during the third round of diplomatic consultations on African affairs held in Cairo, officials said.

The meetings, hosted by the Egyptian foreign ministry, focused on stability in Somalia and the wider Horn of Africa, as well as broader security challenges facing the region.

Officials from both countries reviewed the situation in Somalia and stressed the importance of preserving the unity and sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Somalia. They also agreed on the need to intensify efforts to assist in strengthening Somalia's national institutions.

Egypt and Turkey pledged to continue supporting Somali security forces in their fight against the Islamist militant group Al-Shabaab, with the aim of improving stability across the country.

The consultations also addressed security in the Red Sea, a vital global trade corridor. Both sides underlined the importance of preventing regional tensions from spreading into the strategic waterway and ensuring the safety of maritime routes linking Europe and Asia.

In a statement issued after the meeting, the two countries said they were committed to expanding Somalia's state capacity and supporting development initiatives aimed at strengthening government institutions.

The talks come as both Turkey and Egypt have increased their diplomatic and security engagement in the Horn of Africa, seeking to play a greater role in mediation and regional stabilization.