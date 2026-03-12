South Africa: KZN Finance MEC Tables R168.2bn Provincial Budget

KwaZulu-Natal Finance MEC Francois Rodgers has tabled a R168.2 billion provincial budget for the 2026/27 financial year, emphasising fiscal discipline, improved governance, and the protection of frontline services.

Presenting the budget at the Provincial Legislature in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday, Rodgers said the budget aims to stabilise the province's finances, while rebuilding public and investor confidence.

"This is a budget of stabilisation, credibility and rebuilding confidence in KwaZulu-Natal," Rodgers said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Fiscal stability and recovery

Rodgers said the budget is anchored by the successful implementation of the Provincial Financial Recovery Plan, which focuses on stabilising the provincial fiscus through structured creditor repayments and sound cash-flow management.

The plan also aims to restore fiscal discipline, strengthen transparency and consequence management, protect essential frontline services, and rebuild confidence among citizens, investors and suppliers.

More than 80% of the provincial budget, about R135 billion, has been allocated to social services, reinforcing government's focus on people-centred development.

Additional R600 million for Education

The education sector will receive an additional funding of R647.3 million in 2026/27, increasing over the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), to address compensation pressures.

Funding has also been allocated for the progressive equalisation of Grade R teacher salaries, while R70.1 million will support the Presidential Employment Stimulus Teacher Assistants Programme.

Over R1 billion allocated for Health

The health sector will receive approximately R1.4 billion per year in additional funding over the MTEF to address staffing costs and accrual pressures.

An additional R90.9 million has been allocated as an incentive for health facility revitalisation infrastructure.

Funding has also been increased for the upgrading of informal settlements, alongside additional allocations to correct compensation baseline adjustments.

R15m allocated for infrastructure, economic recovery

Rodgers said infrastructure investment remains central to economic recovery and service delivery.

Allocations include R505.3 million for education infrastructure; R427.7 million for Early Childhood Development infrastructure; R641.3 million for provincial road rehabilitation linked to disaster recovery; and expanded funding for the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) to support job creation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Economic outlook

Rodgers said KwaZulu-Natal's economy is projected to grow by 1.5% in 2026 and 1.6% in 2027, supported by infrastructure investment, increased private sector participation and improved energy stability.

He added that government is also responding to the outbreak of Foot-and-Mouth Disease through interventions that include a large-scale vaccination campaign aimed at protecting the agricultural sector.

Commitment to accountability

Rodgers noted that all budget documents were tabled electronically this year, reducing printing costs by 44%, as part of government's cost-containment and sustainability measures.

He emphasised that the province's financial recovery process is a discipline and a journey already yielding positive results.

"KwaZulu-Natal will emerge stronger, more credible and more investable. This budget lays the foundation for sustainable service delivery and inclusive economic growth," Rodgers said.