Congo-Kinshasa: Statement By Unicef On the Killing of a Staff Member in the Democratic Republic of Congo

11 March 2026
United Nations Children's Fund (New York)

New York — "UNICEF is devastated and outraged that our colleague Karine Buisset was killed in a reported drone strike on a building housing aid workers in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo.

"Karine was a dedicated humanitarian who worked tirelessly to support children and families affected by conflict and crisis. Our thoughts are with her family, friends, and colleagues during this extremely difficult time.

"UNICEF is continuing to gather more details about this tragic event. This is a painful reminder that courageous humanitarian workers must always be protected."

Read the original article on Unicef.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 United Nations Children's Fund. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.