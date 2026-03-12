Congo-Kinshasa: Statement By Unicef On the Killing of a Staff Member in the Democratic Republic of Congo

New York — "UNICEF is devastated and outraged that our colleague Karine Buisset was killed in a reported drone strike on a building housing aid workers in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo.

"Karine was a dedicated humanitarian who worked tirelessly to support children and families affected by conflict and crisis. Our thoughts are with her family, friends, and colleagues during this extremely difficult time.

"UNICEF is continuing to gather more details about this tragic event. This is a painful reminder that courageous humanitarian workers must always be protected."