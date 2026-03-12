Somalia: Somali President Arrives in Djibouti for Regional Security Talks

Djibouti — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud arrived in Djibouti on Wednesday for a high-level official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and discussing the volatile security situation in the Horn of Africa.

The Somali leader and his delegation were accorded a warm welcome at the Ambouli International Airport by senior Djiboutian officials before proceeding to meetings focused on regional cooperation.

According to a statement from the Somali presidency, the visit is centered on a "shared vision" regarding regional stability, economic integration, and the long-standing historical bond between the two brotherly nations.

During his stay, Mohamud is scheduled to hold private talks with his Djiboutian counterpart, President Ismail Omar Guelleh. The two leaders are expected to deliberate on pressing political, security, and economic challenges facing the region, with a particular focus on joint interests and the fight against regional instability.

Djibouti has long been a key partner for Somalia, contributing troops to the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) and hosting numerous rounds of diplomatic talks aimed at stabilizing the war-torn nation.

The meeting comes as the Horn of Africa faces shifting geopolitical alliances and heightened tensions over maritime access and territorial integrity.