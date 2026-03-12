South Africa: U.S. Ambassador Apologises for Remarks Following Meeting With Dirco

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has confirmed that the United States Ambassador to South Africa Brent Bozell has apologised and expressed regret over remarks that were viewed as undiplomatic following a meeting with government officials.

Speaking during a media briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday evening, DIRCO Director-General Zane Dangor said officials met with the Ambassador to discuss comments that had raised concern.

Dangor said the envoy expressed regret that his remarks created the impression that he was not committed to working constructively with the South African government.

"He apologised and expressed regret, including for comments that appeared to undermine the judiciary," Dangor said.

The United States mission has also issued a public apology on social media.

Dangor said during the meeting the Ambassador reaffirmed that South Africa's history requires redress policies and acknowledged the role of measures aimed at addressing historical inequality.

The Ambassador had recently visited historical landmarks such as the Apartheid Museum and the District Six Museum, where he reflected on the country's past.

Dangor also clarified that there has been no formal communication from Washington containing the reported "five demands" linked to negotiations between the two countries following unilateral tariffs imposed by the United States.

He further noted that there has been no formal request for South Africa to withdraw from the BRICS bloc, although the grouping is sometimes viewed with concern within sections of the US administration.

Lamola reiterates importance of US-SA relations

Speaking during the briefing, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola said government welcomed active public diplomacy but emphasised that engagements must remain consistent with diplomatic etiquette and international protocols.

"While South Africa welcomes active public diplomacy and the strengthening of bilateral ties, such engagements must remain consistent with established diplomatic etiquette and international protocols," Lamola said.

He reiterated that the United States remains a key strategic partner for South Africa.

Around 500 American companies currently operate in South Africa, employing more than 250 000 people and complying with local legislation, including transformation policies.

Bilateral trade between the two countries is valued at about $15 billion, while South African companies also maintain significant investments in the United States, particularly in the energy and chemicals sectors.

Lamola stressed that policies such as Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment are necessary to address structural inequalities created by apartheid.

"B-BBEE is not reverse racism. It is a fundamental instrument designed to address the structural imbalances of South Africa's unique history," he said.

SA maintains non-aligned foreign policy stance

Lamola reiterated that South Africa's foreign policy remains anchored in constitutional principles, multilateralism and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

He said the country's non-aligned stance allows it to engage with all international partners based on international law rather than aligning with any geopolitical bloc.

"As a sovereign state and a significant middle power, South Africa remains steadfast in its resistance to being drawn into great-power rivalries. South Africa's non-alignment does not entail a preference for any geopolitical bloc.

"Rather, it represents our ability to engage all international partners and take positions on a case-by- case basis, guided by international law.

"We remain steadfast in our resistance to being drawn into great-power rivalries, prioritising instead, a global governance system that is fair and inclusive," Lamola said. - SAnews.gov.za