South Africa: FlySafair Plans Ticket Surcharge After Jet Fuel Spike - South African News Briefs - March 12, 2026

FlySafair Plans Ticket Surcharge After Jet Fuel Spike

FlySafair has said that it has yet to determine a new temporary surcharge to be passed on to travellers booking tickets, reports EWN. The airline said fuel prices have surged by about 70%. It says the price hikes are directly linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which has seen a key oil shipping transit through the Strait of Hormuz shut down. Economists have warned that the situation could also affect South African consumers more broadly. Chief economist at Investec, Annabel Bishop, said motorists should brace for a R3.52 cents per litre increase at the pumps in April.

Diplomatic Row Eases as US Envoy Clarifies 'Hate Speech' Remarks

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has said that US ambassador Brent Bozell has already expressed regret over his remarks about South African courts, reports EWN. The government summoned him after he dismissed a court ruling that the "kill the boer" chant is not hate speech, calling his remarks undiplomatic. Bozell later clarified that while he personally considers the chant hate speech, the US government respects the independence of South Africa's judiciary. DIRCO also rejected his criticism of black economic empowerment policies, stressing they are essential to addressing historical inequalities.

Police, Army Raid Southern Joburg Crime Hotspots

Police have welcomed joint raids by the South African National Defence Force and the South African Police Service in several communities in southern Johannesburg as part of a crime-fighting initiative, reports EWN. The deployment is part of President Cyril Ramaphosa's plan, announced during his State of the Nation Address, to intensify the fight against crime. Soldiers in armoured vehicles searched properties in areas including Eldorado Park, Riverlea, Westbury and Sophiatown for illegal firearms and contraband. Several people were arrested during the day's raids, while an undisclosed amount of contraband was also seized. Authorities say the operation, which has been welcomed by residents seeking action against crime and gang violence, will continue until the end of April.

