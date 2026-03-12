Rwanda: WFP, Impact Hub Kigali Launch Ignite Challenge 4.0 to Support Agrifood Ventures, Drive Job Creation Particularly for Young Women

Kigali, Rwanda - March 12, 2026 -- The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and Impact Hub Kigali (IHK) have launched the fourth edition of the IGNITE Challenge. The IGNITE Challenge 4.0 will support ventures with innovative solutions that strengthen food systems and improve food security, with a focus on job creation and job improvement, especially for young women.

This initiative is part of the five-year partnership between World Food Programme and Mastercard Foundation which supports young women and men in building sustainable livelihoods in agriculture and agribusiness.

The IGNITE challenge 4.0 is seeking growth-stage startups, SMEs, and cooperatives registered and operating in Rwanda with commercially viable solutions across the agrifood value chain.

From climate-smart production and post-harvest loss reduction to food processing, smart logistics, market access, inclusive finance, and circular bioeconomy solutions, IGNITE Challenge 4.0 aims to support agrifood solutions with demonstrated traction and strong potential to scale. Youth-led businesses, particularly those led by young women, are especially encouraged to apply.

Through a competitive process, up to 12 ventures will participate in a three-day intensive bootcamp and pitch. Following this, a select few will move on to due diligence and submit proposals for funding, leading to the selection of up to six ventures to advance to a five-month acceleration phase running from June to October 2026.

During this phase, the businesses will receive up to $24,000 in equity-free funding, tailored technical assistance, and investment readiness support, alongside market linkages and visibility at Demo Day to position them for sustainable growth and follow-on investment.

"Investing in innovative agrifood ventures especially those led by young entrepreneurs is essential to build resilient and inclusive food systems. These businesses are often closest to identifying real market gaps across production, aggregation, processing, and distribution.

This investment translates into more dynamic supply chains, expanded market access for farmers, and the creation of sustainable jobs for rural youth. Empowering young people through entrepreneurship and employment is fundamental to driving long-term food security and economic transformation in Rwanda." Giulia Chiaventi, Programme Policy Officer Food Systems and Innovation, WFP.

The program also strengthens collaboration across the ecosystem by intentionally engaging young Farmer Service Centres (FSCs). Selected ventures will be paired with youth-led FSCs to encourage peer-to-peer learning and practical, on-the-ground collaboration.

As young entrepreneurs embedded in their communities and working directly with farmers and buyers, FSC operators bring valuable, real-time field insights that help ventures refine product design, distribution models, and market strategies. In turn, the ventures contribute fresh innovation, stronger business practices, and broader ecosystem connections that can inspire and enhance the work of young FSCs. This exchange creates a two-way learning dynamic, reinforcing stronger alignment across the agrifood value chain.

"This fourth edition builds on lessons from previous cohorts and focuses on what helps ventures grow in practice: stronger business fundamentals, clearer routes to market, and financial discipline that supports scale. IGNITE Challenge 4.0 also adds a peer-learning element to strengthen connections across the agrifood ecosystem". Alejandro Jiménez Managing Director, Impact Hub Kigali.

Interested ventures can learn more and submit their applications at https://bit.ly/IgniteChallenge4. For any inquiries, please contact programs.kigali@impacthub.net.

Applications close on Saturday, 4 April 2026.

About the implementing partners:

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world's largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters, and the impact of climate change.

Impact Hub Kigali is an innovation hub that supports impact-driven entrepreneurs and innovators to start, grow, and scale sustainable ventures that drive economic growth while maximizing their positive impact. Through tailored incubation and acceleration programs, and ecosystem building initiatives, we provide technical support and resources, and facilitate connections to partners, investors, and the public sector.