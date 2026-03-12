Kenya: Police Recover 13 Stolen Cows in Laikipia Security Operation

Nairobi — A multi-agency security operation in Laikipia County has led to the recovery of livestock earlier reported stolen from Segera Location in Laikipia West Sub-County, the National Police Service (NPS) said Thursday.

Police said the coordinated operation resulted in the recovery of thirteen cows believed to have been taken during the theft.

After verification procedures were conducted to confirm ownership, the animals were returned to their rightful owner, authorities said.

The police noted that the operation underscores the importance of close collaboration among security agencies in addressing livestock theft, a crime that continues to disrupt livelihoods in pastoral communities.

"This operation highlights the effectiveness of inter-agency cooperation in addressing livestock theft, a crime that significantly affects livelihoods in pastoral communities," NPS said in a statement.

Authorities added that continued vigilance and collaboration between security agencies and local communities will remain crucial in preventing such crimes and ensuring safety across Laikipia County.

The recovery comes amid a broader government crackdown on banditry in the region.

On February 12, the government announced a major operation in Mukogodo Forest aimed at flushing out armed bandits accused of terrorizing residents and stealing livestock.

While launching the operation at Kurum Chief's Camp in Laikipia North Sub-County, Kipchumba Murkomen said the mission would be carried out by the Kenya Police Service with support from the Kenya Defence Forces.

"These are just a few criminals with guns who are holding back our region, but we will not relent until they are flushed out and peace is restored in Laikipia," Murkomen said.

The Cabinet Secretary, accompanied by Douglas Kanja and his deputy Gilbert Masengeli, said many of the armed bandits are believed to come from neighboring Samburu County and Isiolo County.