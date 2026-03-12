Zimbabwe: NetOne Suspends Chief Commercial Officer Masunda Over Allegations of Misconduct

One Cellular's Chief Commercial Officer, Learnmore Masunda, has been suspended without benefits over allegations of misconduct, conflicts of interest, regulatory violations, and breaches of governance rules that could amount to corruption.

The suspension follows the conclusion of an investigation which uncovered evidence supporting ten charges against him.

Initially placed on forced leave on February 2, the suspension was finalised this Monday after an independent probe was carried out.

The investigation, led by the independent DT Guard Security firm, thoroughly examined various aspects of Masunda's conduct. The inquiry included document reviews, structured interviews, policy and regulatory assessments, and corroboration from multiple sources.

Masunda remains suspended without pay, as he faces ongoing disciplinary proceedings. These could potentially lead to criminal charges and the recovery of significant financial losses.