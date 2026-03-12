South Africa: Limpopo Villagers Say They're Still Waiting for the Borehole They Were Promised Before the 2024 Elections

They say they haven't seen a municipal water tanker since last October

Residents of Phugwani village near Malamulele in Limpopo say they were promised a borehole before the 2024 elections, but the promise was not kept. They are now struggling with water shortages.

Damage to a pipeline caused by illegal connections has affected seven villages, including Phugwani, Madonsi, Green Farm and Nghomunghomu, according to Vhembe District Municipality.

The municipality says it is fixing the pipeline and meanwhile regularly sends water tankers to Phugwani. But residents say the last water delivery was in October.

When GroundUp visited last week, residents were collecting water from two fountains in Phugwani and taking the containers home by wheelbarrow.

Resident Defney Chauke said they use the water for cleaning, cooking and drinking. "Not all of us can afford to buy water from those who drilled their own boreholes, because most of us are unemployed."

She said the fountain is in the bush and they do not feel safe going there.

Residents have placed thorn tree branches around the fountain to prevent cows and goats polluting the water.

Royal family member Freddy Mabasa said residents had been promised a borehole before the 2024 elections.

"The mayor promised that a borehole would be drilled after residents complained about the water shortage and threatened not to vote. But after we voted, nothing happened," he said.

Simon Hasani, a community leader from nearby Green Farm, said their village of more than 1,000 households, has one borehole for 40 families.

"We spend about R250 to refill water tanks from private water sellers. Even elderly people use their SASSA grant money to buy water," said Hasani.

Community leaders and traditional leaders say they have raised concerns about water shortages for years. In March 2025, the Madonsi Traditional Council asked authorities to repair the pipeline from Malamulele to Tlhaveni, because its supply was disrupted by illegal connections

Vhembe District Municipality spokesperson Moses Shivambu said water is delivered to community tanks once or twice a week to 350 to 450 households in Phugwani. The monthly cost for this is R180,000 to R250,000.

But Mabasa disputed this. "The last time the municipality brought water tankers here was in October last year," he said.

Shivambu said the municipality is currently operating under an unfunded budget, but the 2026/27 budget may include plans to drill a borehole for Phugwani.

He said the municipality and the police were working together to remove illegal water connections.

Published with the Limpopo Mirror