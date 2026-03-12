Uganda: Focus On People's Real Issues - Museveni Tells Masaka NRM Leaders

President Museveni has met National Resistance Movement (NRM) leaders from Greater Masaka at State Lodge Masaka, urging them to focus on addressing the real challenges affecting wananchi (citizens), expose corruption at local levels, and promote government programmes aimed at improving livelihoods.

The meeting was organised by Masaka City Woman Member of Parliament-elect Justine Nameere.

During the meeting, the President criticised some leaders for spending excessive time in political arguments instead of addressing the needs of ordinary citizens.

"It is unfortunate how some leaders waste time in Parliament talking instead of looking at the real issues and reaching the ordinary people. Leaders must expose wrongdoing and demand solutions to the problems affecting the wananchi," President Museveni said.

He warned that silence in the face of corruption undermines public trust and weakens service delivery.

"Keeping quiet about thieves and corruption in your areas is unacceptable. If leaders at the district level are corrupt and Members of Parliament fear to expose them, then the whole system rots," he added.

The President also challenged NRM leaders to confidently speak about government achievements rather than fearing criticism from the public.

"Some NRM leaders fear to talk about the achievements of the government because they worry about criticism from the population. This is wrong. Instead of keeping quiet, you should promote government programmes and explain what has been achieved," he said.

On national unity, the President cautioned against sectarianism, describing it as a dangerous force that divides communities along tribal and religious lines.

"The other poison is sectarianism, dividing people based on religion and tribe. This is dangerous and we must not allow it," he emphasised.

President Museveni commended Justine Nameere for organising the meeting and praised her determination, recalling how he first encountered her when she was young and later brought her to work as an advisor.

He also recounted the circumstances surrounding her election victory.

"When she contested for the Masaka City Woman MP seat, there were attempts to rig the votes but she insisted on a recount. When the votes were counted again, she won. That shows courage," he said.

To emphasise the importance of unity among communities, the President shared a personal story about how his education was supported through cattle sales to traders from different backgrounds.

"I went to school in the 1950s and 1960s because my father was able to pay school fees by selling cattle in the monthly auction markets of Ntungamo. The buyers were businessmen from different backgrounds, including Walusimbi-Mpanga from Kampala, Bukyenya from Mbarara and Shear, a Muzungu operating from Ishaka who supplied cattle to feed miners at Kilembe," he said.

"Who, then, supported my education apart from my father? Certainly not only the Banyankore or my church denomination," he added, stressing that development has always depended on cooperation among diverse communities.

The President also urged leaders to mobilise wananchi to embrace government wealth creation programmes such as the Parish Development Model and Operation Wealth Creation.

"NRM has always focused on the real issues affecting the people. In the past we faced challenges like insecurity, lack of schools and health centres. Today the main issue we are fighting is poverty," he said.

He explained that the Parish Development Model was introduced to ensure government support directly reaches households through parish-level structures.

"We decided that those above 18 years should engage with the PDM funds at the parish level because districts and sub-counties were too far from the ordinary person," he said.

President Museveni urged leaders to actively promote these programmes in their communities.

"Use and embrace government programmes to solve the issues in society," he said.

Nameere thanked the President for meeting the leaders and for his continued guidance to the people of Masaka.