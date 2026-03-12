Rwanda: From Hilton Trainer to Mentor of Rwanda's Hospitality Talent

At her office in a modest building near Controle Technique in Remera, Emma Lestideau receives visitors while overseeing her team's work.

Before the interview begins, she offers a brief tour of the workspace and explains the mission behind her hospitality training initiative.

The office reflects the organisation's commitment to sustainability, with greenery and eco-friendly elements integrated throughout the space. Staff move between tasks, assisting visitors and coordinating activities.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

ALSO READ: UK-based Rwandan youth share how they are shaping their future

Lestideau previously worked as a trainer with Hilton, a global hospitality company with a portfolio of 22 world-class brands before returning to Rwanda, where she now focuses on strengthening skills and professional standards within the country's hospitality sector.

"For everything to go well, it all begins with something simple: confidence, authenticity and a smile," she says.

After spending more than three decades in France and building an international career in hospitality, Lestideau decided to return home with one goal: to help shape how the world sees Rwanda.

"My journey in hospitality and tourism was personal. I did not come for the career. I came for my contribution," she says.

Carrying Rwanda across borders

Lestideau left Rwanda in 1997 and settled in France, where she began her career in hospitality. She later worked with the global hotel brand Hilton, eventually becoming a trainer, a role that took her to different countries.

Yet wherever she went, Rwanda remained central to her identity.

"Even in quiet moments, people would ask, 'Where do you come from?' So Rwanda was always there. I carried it professionally and personally."

Working internationally was not without challenges. As a Black African woman from a country often misunderstood abroad, she says she frequently had to prove her competence before even speaking.

ALSO READ: Diaspora investors urged to tap into Rwanda's housing boom

She recalls an experience at a Hilton hotel in Cannes during the film festival, where she was scheduled to train staff.

"People were asking, 'Who is going to train us?' They looked at me and said, 'It's not her.' Before you even start, you feel the hesitation."

Rather than argue, she focused on preparation and performance.

"You don't justify yourself. You show what you can do."

Beyond issues of gender and race, she also faced the complexity of navigating a dual identity.

"In Europe you are too African. When you come back, you are seen as too European. You have to redefine yourself and find balance."

Returning home to build

After more than 30 years abroad, Lestideau felt it was time to return.

"As a proud Rwandan woman, I grew up witnessing Rwanda rebuilding itself with dignity. I felt compelled to come back and contribute to its development."

She settled in Kicukiro District with her family, who supported her decision to relocate.

"Coming back to Rwanda was the best decision I made for myself, my family and my country."

ALSO READ: What opportunities does Rwanda's financial sector offer to diaspora?

Through her initiative, Terre d'Afrique, she focuses on three key areas: supporting young professionals entering the hospitality job market, guiding people seeking to relocate to Rwanda, and empowering women through income-generating projects.

Training confidence, not just skills

One of Lestideau's major contributions has been mentoring young Rwandans pursuing careers in hospitality. She previously worked with Vatel Rwanda and other institutions, where she noticed a recurring concern from employers.

"Graduates had degrees and certificates, but when it came to delivering quality service, something was missing," she says.

That missing element, she explains, is often not taught in classrooms: confidence, professionalism, problem-solving skills and understanding workplace culture.

She now provides career coaching to help young people identify their strengths, improve self-presentation and negotiate salaries confidently.

"Many young people don't even know the skills they have. They think only school knowledge matters. But your personality, your conduct and your communication also matter."

Her pride, she says, comes from seeing former trainees take on leadership roles in Rwanda's major institutions. Some now manage departments in international hotels, while others have started businesses and are creating jobs.

"When I walk into institutions and meet former students in senior roles, I see impact," she says.

Empowering women through agro-tourism

Lestideau is also working with the Isoko Women Association near Lake Mugesera. Supported by Terre d'Afrique, the group engages in agriculture, poultry farming and beekeeping, and is now expanding into flower production for export.

Seven women currently work full-time on a two-hectare farm, with 19 others joining during larger projects. The association manages more than 200 chickens and 47 beehives and is exploring hibiscus farming and dried flower sales.

Rather than doing projects for the women, Lestideau emphasises partnership.

"We don't do it for women. We do with them."

She believes agro-tourism, linking agriculture, hospitality and tourism can create sustainable income while offering visitors authentic experiences.

Redefining Rwandan hospitality

For Lestideau, formal education is not a prerequisite for offering genuine hospitality. She believes welcoming others is deeply rooted in Rwandan culture.

"Hospitality is about making people feel valued," she says.

She is currently working on a book focused on traditional Rwandan cooking, documenting recipes from mothers and grandmothers while encouraging chefs to develop authentic Rwandan gastronomy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Visitors don't come here to eat what they eat at home. They come to discover what we cook. How do we turn our beans, bananas and traditional dishes into something proudly Rwandan and well-presented?"

She believes Rwanda can build a global culinary identity by refining its own traditions rather than copying international menus.

A message to the diaspora

To Rwandans abroad who may hesitate to return, Lestideau offers simple advice: come and see.

"You are not coming to replace anyone. You are coming to contribute. Even a small contribution can have a big impact."

Through Terre d'Afrique's relocation services, she also supports diaspora members and foreigners settling in Rwanda, helping them connect with reliable service providers and leave with a positive image of the country.

She believes every returning professional strengthens Rwanda's global reputation.

"When they say I am from Rwanda, I am proud. I want all of us to be proud."

Moving forward

Among her priorities are expanding agro-tourism initiatives, strengthening hands-on training opportunities for young people pursuing hospitality careers, and building partnerships with companies that can support internships and long-term employment.

"We must bring hospitality and tourism to the top level," she says, "not just as service providers, but as creators of unforgettable experiences."