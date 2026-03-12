Rwanda: How Inclusive Education Is Preparing Refugee Students for Jobs

Refugee students studying alongside Rwandan peers say inclusive education is equipping them with practical skills and opportunities that are helping them prepare for self-reliance.

At Mugombwa Technical Secondary School (TSS) in Gisagara District, many learners from Mugombwa refugee camp are pursuing vocational training in fields such as electrical technology, construction and fashion design, gaining hands-on experience while still in school.

Denis Sagamba, a student of Electrical Technology who lives in Mugombwa refugee camp, said he chose the course because of its relevance in a rapidly developing world.

"The world is advancing quickly and technology will continue to require people who can install electrical systems," he said. "That is what we are learning, and it means we will be needed in the job market. Even while studying, we can already earn some money through small installation work."

Sagamba added that studying alongside Rwandan students helps refugee learners feel included.

"Although I am a refugee, I see the same opportunities as the Rwandan students we study with. We feel like one and learn together as equals," he said.

Celine Uwamahoro, who is studying Building Construction at the same school, said the inclusive learning environment motivates students to focus on their future.

"When you reach school, nobody separates refugees from other students," she said. "We are treated the same, and that gives us confidence to work hard."

Uwamahoro said she chose construction because she believes it will help her build a stable livelihood, noting that girls are increasingly entering fields once dominated by men.

"There is growing trust in girls in the labour market today, and that gives us hope," she said.

For Emely Nsangimana, also studying Building Construction, vocational training is already proving useful beyond the classroom.

"During holidays I can work on small construction jobs and earn some money," she said. "One important thing we are taught is to find solutions ourselves and create our own jobs."

School leaders say the practical nature of technical education allows students to start earning income even before graduation.

Filipo Kandanana, deputy head teacher in charge of discipline at Mugombwa TSS, said many learners begin applying their skills early.

"We have seen students completing Level Three already earning money through small contracts," he said. "By the time they finish school, some are already financially independent because of the practical skills they acquire."

Some graduates have become teachers, while others work on construction sites, in tailoring workshops and with electrical companies.

According to school director Fidele Mbaraga, Mugombwa TSS was established in 2021 with 59 students in three departments--construction, tailoring and electrical studies.

"So far the school has graduated 160 students and about 70 percent of them already have jobs," he said, adding that the school also offers short vocational courses to refugees and members of the surrounding community.

Local authorities say such initiatives have strengthened social cohesion between refugees and host communities.

Bugesera District mayor Jerome Rutaburingoga said the district hosts more than 12,000 refugees who live peacefully alongside residents.

"These Congolese refugees were well received and supported through different development initiatives," he said.

He noted that projects such as Jya Mbere support refugees and local residents through agriculture, livestock farming and cooperatives, including initiatives where they jointly produce maize flour.

Education opportunities have also expanded to accommodate refugee learners.

"For example, GS Mugombwa has about 3,600 students, including more than 1,500 refugees, while Mugombwa TSS has about 430 students, of whom 347 are refugees," the mayor said.

Beyond Bugesera, refugee students in other parts of the country report similar experiences.

Judith Nzamukosha, a 21-year-old Congolese refugee studying at GS Gasaka in Nyamagabe District while living in Kigeme refugee camp, said inclusive education allows refugee learners to study without discrimination.

"We study well and share everything with other students," she said. "When problems arise, they are solved the same way for everyone. We are not separated."

She said Rwanda gives refugee students the opportunity to pursue their ambitions like any other learner.

"If you perform well, you are allowed to choose the school you want anywhere in the country," she said.

Jerome Mugiraneza, 23, who lives in Kigeme refugee camp and studies at GS Gasaka, said access to education has improved over time, with additional classrooms helping reduce congestion in schools.

He described Rwanda as a "second home" for many refugees.

"It welcomed us when we fled from Congo," he said. "We have access to education, healthcare and if a student performs well they can even go to university."

Efforts to strengthen education infrastructure have also been supported by development partners.

Frank Ngonga, project manager of Jya Mbere at the Ministry in charge of Emergency Management (MINEMA), said the programme has invested heavily in improving learning conditions.

"In the education sector, we built 250 classrooms in districts where the project operates and constructed 386 toilets for primary, secondary and TVET schools," he said.

The project has also supplied desks, chairs and other learning materials depending on each school's needs.

Ngonga said more than Rwf20 billion has been invested in education infrastructure since the project began in 2019, with the seven-year programme expected to conclude this year.