South Africa: Media Alert - Land Committee Embarks On Oversight in Western Cape

press release

The Portfolio Committee on Land Reform and Rural Development will tomorrow embark on a three-day oversight visit to farms around Clanwilliam, Citrusdal, Ceres and Op-die-Berg while following up on a petition that was submitted to the committee by organisations representing farm equity schemes.

The petition was referred to the committee in November 2025. The petitioners are calling for Parliament to ensure full accountability from the state, including the departments of Agriculture and Land Reform and Rural Development. The oversight will also include public participation by farmworkers in the selected districts.

Oversight visit is as follows:

Friday, 13 March 2026 at 09:00

The Department of Land Reform and Rural Development will brief the committee at Citrusdal Council Chambers. Thereafter, the committee will visit the selected sites that include Hexrivier Trust Equity Scheme and Paardenkop Trust Equity Scheme. The public meeting will be held at 14:00 at the Thusong Centre in Citrusdal.