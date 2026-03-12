Uganda: Government to Clear Arrears, Saves Billions in Fake Claims - Psst Ggoobi

12 March 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

The government is set to clear domestic arrears owed to suppliers, with Shs200 billion allocated in the next budget.

Secretary to Treasury Ramathan Ggoobi revealed this while addressing Parliament's Public Accounts Committee, saying verification by the Auditor General found some claims lacked evidence.

"We are going to do very well in wiping out that portfolio... We have a good plan and starting next quarter, we are going to release money to pay those who have been certified as legitimate arrears," Ggoobi said.

Ggoobi disputed a Shs9.6 trillion figure cited by the committee, saying it's incorrect and the Auditor General will announce the accurate figure soon. He explained that at Shs200 billion per year, the government can clear the arrears in 48 years, but plans to do so in the medium term.

"The Shs200 billion is the money we had in the base... If we manage to get new resources, it is an area of priority," Ggoobi added.

Ggoobi said some Shs8.4 trillion in claims had no evidence, and the government is saving billions from these fake claims.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.