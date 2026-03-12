Rwanda: More Details Emerge On Gisagara Couple Accused of Killing Visitors At Their Home

She would make a phone call, telling the person on the other end that she had beans for sale. The buyer would come, but would not leave.

That is part of the alleged story of a woman who, together with her husband, is being investigated for the murder of three people at their home at different times since 2021 in Gisagara District.

The woman, Rebecca Imanishimwe, 28, and her 32-year-old husband, Félicien Ndayisaba, residents of Mugombwa Sector, were arrested on March 11 by the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) on charges of murder, mutilation, and concealment of human remains.

The case came to light after one of the victims, Violette Tuyizere, who had gone to their house early on the morning of March 4, to buy beans, did not return home by evening. Her husband, who was in the neighbouring Kansi Sector, began looking for her.

A witness who was with the victim at the market that morning told the family he had seen her enter the compound.

Authorities questioned the couple, who denied involvement, saying the man had come but left without buying anything. Local authorities were not satisfied.

"We had doubts, which required us to work with security entities. We found evidence suggesting he had been killed, including bloodstains on the walls of the toilet," said Clisante Giraneza, the Executive Secretary of Mugombwa Sector, where the couple lived.

A search of the toilet at the couple's home revealed human body parts. It was during questioning that Ndayisaba himself told investigators he had hidden clothing belonging to some of the victims in a pit latrine at a neighbouring house belonging to his brother.

More clothing and remains linked to other missing persons were recovered there as well.

"Evidence confirmed three victims," Giraneza said, adding that investigations suggest the victims were killed by being struck on the head with a blunt object.

Their bodies were then allegedly dismembered and disposed of in a pit latrine at the couple's home. So far, the victims have been identified as Violette Tuyizere, 30, Alexis Ndayisenga, 25, and Pacifique Iradukunda, 21.

According to Giraneza, all were bean traders who had been invited to the home under the pretence of a business deal.

"The woman would call people, telling them she had beans for sale. Some people who went there would not come back," Giraneza said, adding that it appears the victim would sit down to weigh the beans, and at that point, the man would strike them on the head.

Three victims, one going back to 2021

Ndayisaba admitted that some of the remains belonged to Ndayisenga, his own brother, whom he is suspected of having killed in 2021, reportedly over a domestic dispute. Investigators had found no conclusive evidence against him at the time.

He also admitted to killing Iradukunda on January 5, this year and Tuyizere on March 4.

Giraneza noted that residents had raised suspicions about Ndayisaba when his brother first disappeared, but that the earlier investigation had not produced results.

The couple is in custody. Investigations are ongoing.