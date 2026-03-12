Rwandan rally drivers have expressed optimism ahead of the 2026 WRC Safari Rally Kenya, scheduled for March 12-15 in Naivasha, Nakuru County.

The Safari Rally Kenya is the third round of the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC).

Four Rwandan crews, accompanied by more than 20 local rally supporters, travelled to Kenya on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning ahead of the 74th edition of the iconic WRC event, which features a high-intensity and challenging gravel route.

Among the Rwandan contingent in Naivasha is experienced rally driver Giancarlo Davite, who acknowledged the challenge but expressed confidence in the team's preparations.

"This is a big tournament and, for us, it will be tough, but we are confident that we will give our best," Davite said.

"Competing in the Safari Rally and other international events is very important for us, and we are ready."

Meanwhile, Jean Claude Gakwaya, who will compete alongside his co-driver Jean Claude Mugabo in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo, said their main goal is to make the country proud.

"We must do well in the race, and I believe we can perform better. Our aim is to represent our country in the best way possible, and I believe each one of us will give our best," he said.

"The car is great and we have worked hard in our preparations. I believe we are ready for the challenge ahead," he added.

With a demanding schedule featuring 20 special stages across four days, the 2026 Safari Rally Kenya will require maximum commitment from drivers from the very first kilometre.

Participation in the Safari Rally marks an important milestone in Rwanda's growing presence in international motorsport and reinforces the country's broader ambitions within the FIA rally ecosystem.

Later in 2026, Rwanda will also host a round of the FIA African Rally Championship (ARC), further strengthening its role not only as a competitive participant but also as a continental-level event organiser.

Through consistent participation in WRC and ARC competitions, targeted technical development programmes, and sustained government-backed support structures, the Rwanda Rally Team continues to build a structured, long-term pathway toward higher levels of global rally competition.

Representing Rwanda at the opening round of the ARC are:

Christian Kanangire / Kevin Mujiji - Subaru Impreza WRX STi N12B

Giancarlo Davite / Fabrice Nyiridandi (Yoto) - Subaru WRX STI GVB

Jean Claude Gakwaya / Jean Claude Mugabo - Mitsubishi Lancer Evo

Queen Kalimpinya / Olivier Ngabo - Subaru Impreza WRX STi GVB