Sudan: Government of Hope Mourns Shukeiri Village Martyrs in White Nile State

12 March 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Professor Kamil Idris, and members of the Government of Hope express their profound sorrow and condolences over the martyrs of Shukeiri Village in White Nile State, whose pure souls were taken this blessed month as a result of attacks by drones launched by the rebellious and terrorist Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia.

The Prime Minister and members of the Government of Hope strongly condemn this heinous targeting by the rebellious Rapid Support Forces militia against unarmed civilians, public service facilities, and civilian properties.

The Prime Minister and members of the Government of Hope call upon the international community to fulfil its responsibilities, hold the rebellious Rapid Support Forces militia accountable for its ongoing atrocities and violations against defenceless civilians, and classify it as a terrorist organization.

The Prime Minister and members of the Government of Hope extend their deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the martyrs of Shukeiri Village, praying to Allah Almighty to bestow upon them His boundless mercy, grants them paradise alongside the Prophets, the truthful, the martyrs, and the righteous, and wishes a speedy recovery for the injured and wounded.

