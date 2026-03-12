Sudan: Ministry of Energy Issues Important Clarification Statement On Petroleum Supplies

Khartoum, March 11, 2026 (SUNA) - The Ministry of Energy stated that it has taken note of reports circulated by certain media outlets that contained inaccurate interpretations of remarks made by the Minister of Energy, Engineer-Consultant Al-Mu'tasim Ibrahim, regarding petroleum supplies, noting that some of those interpretations did not reflect the actual substance of the statement.

The ministry reassured citizens that there is no need for crowding at fuel stations, as petroleum supplies are available in sufficient quantities and are being distributed in accordance with the operational capacities of storage facilities. It added that fuel tankers are currently waiting offshore to discharge at the port, ensuring the continuity of supply.

The ministry clarified that the current stock of gasoline is sufficient to meet the country's needs for 88 days, excluding contracted vessels within the supply chain scheduled to arrive successively in the coming period. The total quantity currently available stands at 191,883 metric tons, while the average daily consumption is approximately 2,175 metric tons.

Two gasoline tankers are currently offshore awaiting instructions to enter the port for unloading.

Regarding diesel, the ministry stated that the stock available in depots amounts to 88,909 metric tons, in addition to two tankers currently being unloaded with a combined cargo of 86,273 metric tons, bringing the total available quantity to 175,082 metric tons. With an average daily consumption of 3,235 metric tons, these quantities are sufficient for approximately 54 days, excluding contracted vessels that will arrive successively within the supply chain in the coming period.

The ministry added that three additional vessels are ready and expected to arrive in the coming weeks once berthing space and storage capacity become available.

As for cooking gas, the quantities currently available in depots amount to 2,664 metric tons, in addition to a tanker carrying 5,474 metric tons, bringing the total available supply to 8,138 metric tons.

Three additional gas vessels are awaiting scheduling and entry instructions for discharge in line with actual demand.

The ministry explained that the scheduling of gas vessels depends on available storage capacity, particularly following the destruction of some gas storage facilities after they were targeted by drones of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia during attacks on Port Sudan.

The Ministry of Energy reaffirmed that petroleum supplies are proceeding normally in accordance with the approved supply and storage plans, reassuring citizens that it is continuously monitoring and securing the country's needs for fuel and gas.

It also stressed that the official and reliable information concerning the Ministry of Energy is that published by the Sudan News Agency (SUNA), within the framework of official coordination between the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Culture, Information, Antiquities and Tourism.