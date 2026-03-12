Zimbabwe: Easter Offering At the Hills

WESTPROP Holdings is offering limited mortgages of up to US$200 000 to aspiring lifestyle homeowners at The Hills Luxury Golf Estate.

The beneficiaries will however have to raise an additional US$250 000 to purchase the ultra-luxury townhouses whose construction begins in April with completion dates targeted for year-end.

The estate which is the brainchild of property giant Ken Sharpe is already taking shape with the golf driving range now operational and other amenities being at different stages of implementation.

The golf course is expected to start operating in December while amenities such as the Lock Brothers Tennis Academy and the paddle courts will soon come on board.

Announcing the Easter offer, Acting Chief Sales and Marketing Mr Collin Zvenhamo said the deal was limited to only five luck families.

"Depending on uptake, the company may in future consider offering more mortgages to allow families to realise their dreams.

"What makes this offer extraordinary is not just the beauty of The Hills, it is the mortgage option we are extending. With a down payment of $200,000, you can secure your unit today. The repayment period for the mortgage is five years," he said.

The US$250 000 balance is paid over two years during which period the family would have already taken residence in the lifestyle estate.

"This is a rare flexibility in Zimbabwe's real estate market, designed to make luxury living attainable. We have made this plan for forward-thinkers who want to invest in their future without being weighed down by rigid financial demands," he said.

Many people visiting the estate have separately concluded that The Hills is not just a property deal but a chance to secure one's legacy in one of Harare's most prestigious estates.

Speaking at the CEO Roundtable in Victoria Falls last Mr Sharpe noted that introducing affordable mortgages could unlock "Westprop's One Billion Bricks Vision into 20 000 plus housing units owned by ordinary Zimbabweans adding that increased construction would generate thousands of jobs in building, materials and services.

"With projects like The Hills (golf, tennis, swimming academies), mortgages would allow more locals to participate in lifestyle estates, boosting Zimbabwe's image as a modern destination," he said.

He noted that mortgages are the missing link between Zimbabwe's ambitious real estate projects and mass homeownership. Unlocking this financing mechanism could transform property development into a true engine of empowerment and economic growth.