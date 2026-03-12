South Africa: Floods Destroy Community-Built Bridge in Soshanguve

In January, Health-e News reported on a Soshanguve community that came together to build a makeshift bridge so neighbourhood children could get to school.

Volunteers spent hours moving heavy rocks to create a crossing over a sewage-contaminated river.

Less than two months later, the bridge is gone.

Heavy rains hit parts of Gauteng at the beginning of March, severely affecting the area. The makeshift crossing was washed away, and more than 200 homes were damaged, according to community leaders.

Residents are now struggling to cross the stream, which has turned into a dangerous mission.

"While visiting the area, Health-e News' community journalist Keletso Mkhwanazi witnessed two people fall into the stream, including a five-year-old child.

A volunteer who helps children cross the river was injured when trying to navigate the strong current.

"My hand is not broken but dislocated. When I went to the clinic, I was told I won't need a plaster because it's just the joints, not the bones, that are affected", says Temba Nkosi (31).

With Nkosi in pain, and unable to assist, his son had to miss school for two days. Other learners in Soshanguve Block KK missed school for most of last week.

Municipality slow to act

In January, City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashego said the municipality was aware of the issue with the bridge.

"The city has escalated the problem to various departments, including infrastructure, roads and transport," she said at the time.

The MMC for Roads and Transport, Tlangi Mogale, visited the area to assess the situation after the story was published, according to Ward 26 councillor Joseph Shumi.

But to date, nothing has been done, and no permanent solution is in sight. - Health-e News