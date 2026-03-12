Uganda: Government to Adopt Spiro Electric Bikes in Their Operations

Spiro Uganda's push toward electric mobility received a major endorsement this week as the Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja, led a high-level government delegation on an inspection visit to its production facility at the Namanve Industrial Park.

Accompanied by the Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation, Monica Musenero, the Prime Minister toured the plant and assessed the progress of the company's operations, investment commitments, and contribution to Uganda's national development agenda.

During the visit, Nabbanja commended Spiro Uganda for positioning Uganda as a potential net source of electric mobility solutions in Africa, noting that the company's investment aligns with the government's long-term strategy to transition public transport systems to electric power by 2030.

She said the initiative supports Uganda's National E-Mobility Strategy, adopted in 2023, which prioritises local manufacturing, development of charging infrastructure, and the creation of a skilled workforce to support the country's transition to cleaner transport.

"The government appreciates the massive investment that Spiro has made in Uganda. Such initiatives strengthen our commitment to innovation, job creation and environmental sustainability."

Nabbanja revealed that President Museveni has encouraged government ministries and agencies to explore the adoption of Spiro electric mobility solutions in their operations as part of efforts to support the transition to cleaner and more sustainable transport systems.

She also praised the company for fulfilling the commitments it made to the government within 18 months, noting that the investment has already had a significant impact on employment and skills development.

Currently, more than 4,000 young Ugandans are engaged in Spiro's electric mobility ecosystem. Many of them have been trained to assemble, repair and maintain electric motorcycles, contributing to the growth of a new technology-driven workforce.