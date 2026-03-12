Rwanda: APR Beat Ugb to Go Top of Basketball League

Champions APR leapfrogged RSSB Tigers to move at the top of Rwanda Basketball League table after beating United Generation Basketball (UGB) 90-85 on Wednesday night at Petit Stade.

It was a Leonard Randall and Teafale Lenard affair as the duo again stole the show against Yves Murenzi's side, contributing a combined 52 points for James Maye Jr's side which lost only one game in their last seven games so far this campaign.

Randall led the scoring with 36 points, including six three pointers in the space of one minute, while Lenard Jr and small forward Dieudonné Ndizeye added 16 and 9 points respectively for the military side.

APR won the first two quarters 22-21 and 32-23 going into half-time leading the game 54-44.

Back in the second half, the Lions continued to pose a big threat in UGB' paint, claiming the third quarter 25-8 before UGB bounced back with a win in the last quarter 33-11 although it was not enough of them to win.

Earlier in the evening, East African University Rwanda (EAUR) defeated Inspired Generation 97-67.

APR now lead the league with 13 points, two- points of REG, while Tigers finished in third place with 11 points.