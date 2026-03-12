Rwanda: APR Beat Ugb to Go Top of Basketball League

12 March 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Champions APR leapfrogged RSSB Tigers to move at the top of Rwanda Basketball League table after beating United Generation Basketball (UGB) 90-85 on Wednesday night at Petit Stade.

It was a Leonard Randall and Teafale Lenard affair as the duo again stole the show against Yves Murenzi's side, contributing a combined 52 points for James Maye Jr's side which lost only one game in their last seven games so far this campaign.

Randall led the scoring with 36 points, including six three pointers in the space of one minute, while Lenard Jr and small forward Dieudonné Ndizeye added 16 and 9 points respectively for the military side.

APR won the first two quarters 22-21 and 32-23 going into half-time leading the game 54-44.

Back in the second half, the Lions continued to pose a big threat in UGB' paint, claiming the third quarter 25-8 before UGB bounced back with a win in the last quarter 33-11 although it was not enough of them to win.

Earlier in the evening, East African University Rwanda (EAUR) defeated Inspired Generation 97-67.

APR now lead the league with 13 points, two- points of REG, while Tigers finished in third place with 11 points.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.