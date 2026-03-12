South Africa: Social Workers Refuse to Work in Stutterheim Office After Labour Department Finds It Unsafe

Labour department says the building is closed but Eastern Cape Department of Social Development says it's been cleaned and is open

The office of the Eastern Cape Department of Social Development (DSD) in Stutterheim was found to be unsafe for staff during an inspection by the Department of Labour in November. But the offices are still open, GroundUp found.

Several social workers GroundUp spoke to said they are refusing to work from the building after the labour inspection. They say they come into the building in the morning to collect files and then work from cars, from courts or from police stations.

Spokesperson Teboho Thejane said that there was no provision of drinking water. "Ablution facilities were not in a good state of repair, they were unhygienic and were not functioning properly," said Thejane.

He said the roof leaked and there was extensive mould on the walls, and no cleaners on site.

Thejane said this was in contravention of workplace regulations.

He said the inspectors had issued a prohibition notice and the building had been closed and would stay closed until the DSD "adequately implements corrective measures" following the occupational health and safety findings by the inspectors.

But the spokesperson for the Eastern Cape DSD Mzukisi Solani said the department and the Amahlathi Local Municipality had begun "intensive cleaning" after the inspection.

Solani said the office was "currently operational, with cleaning services in place and continuous efforts to maintain occupational health and safety standards".

He said the department had been providing "continuous feedback" to the Department of Labour.

When GroundUp pointed out to Thejane that the building has not been closed, he said he would refer the matter to the provincial labour offices.