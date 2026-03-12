Somalia: Former Somali President Condemns Arrest of Tuk-Tuk Drivers in Mogadishu

12 March 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed condemned the arrest of tuk-tuk drivers in the Somali capital, saying they had been peacefully protesting rising living costs.

In a statement, the former Somali president said young drivers operating three-wheeled taxis in Mogadishu were struggling with inflation and difficult economic conditions.

"I strongly condemn the abuses and arrests carried out against tuk-tuk drivers in Mogadishu while they were peacefully expressing their grievances over inflation and the harsh living conditions they face," he said.

Mohamed urged the government to refrain from what he described as practices of repression and arbitrary detention, calling instead for dialogue to address public concerns.

He also called for the immediate release of the detained youths, saying their rights are guaranteed under Somalia's constitution and other national laws, and encouraged Somali youth not to lose hope in their country's future.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.