Somalia: Former Somali President Condemns Arrest of Tuk-Tuk Drivers in Mogadishu

Mogadishu — Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed condemned the arrest of tuk-tuk drivers in the Somali capital, saying they had been peacefully protesting rising living costs.

In a statement, the former Somali president said young drivers operating three-wheeled taxis in Mogadishu were struggling with inflation and difficult economic conditions.

"I strongly condemn the abuses and arrests carried out against tuk-tuk drivers in Mogadishu while they were peacefully expressing their grievances over inflation and the harsh living conditions they face," he said.

Mohamed urged the government to refrain from what he described as practices of repression and arbitrary detention, calling instead for dialogue to address public concerns.

He also called for the immediate release of the detained youths, saying their rights are guaranteed under Somalia's constitution and other national laws, and encouraged Somali youth not to lose hope in their country's future.