Somalia Minister Urges Greater Support for Women At UN Meeting in New York

12 March 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

New York — Khadija Mohamed Al-Makhzoumi on Wednesday addressed a ministerial-level meeting at the United Nations headquarters in New York, highlighting the challenges faced by Somali women and calling for stronger international support.

Al-Makhzoumi, Somalia's minister of family and human rights development, delivered the remarks during a session held as part of the annual global women's conference at the UN.

In her speech, the minister spoke about the hardships endured by Somali women and their resilience in the face of longstanding social and security challenges, stressing the need for continued efforts to support and empower them.

She also outlined measures taken by the Somali government to combat violence and abuse against women, including the establishment of an emergency hotline to assist women and children and the adoption of laws and policies aimed at protecting their rights.

"To eliminate violence and abuse against our women, we have established an emergency hotline to support Somali women and children, while also passing effective laws and policies to safeguard their rights," Al-Makhzoumi said.

The annual global gathering on women's issues is held each March at the United Nations headquarters in New York, bringing together ministers and delegates from around the world. Somalia is represented this year by a delegation led by Al-Makhzoumi.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.