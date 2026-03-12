Djibouti Leaders Hold Trilateral Talks On Regional Security and Cooperation

12 March 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Djibouti — Hassan Sheikh Mohamud attended a trilateral meeting in Djibouti with Ismaïl Omar Guelleh and Abiy Ahmed, focusing on strengthening regional cooperation and security in the Horn of Africa.

The leaders discussed ways to deepen collaboration among the three countries, with particular emphasis on regional security, counterterrorism efforts and Somalia's ongoing democratization process, according to officials familiar with the meeting.

They also reviewed broader issues affecting stability in the Horn of Africa and highlighted the importance of coordinated action to promote peace and development across the region.

The talks further explored opportunities to expand economic cooperation, including boosting investment, facilitating cross-border movement and developing regional infrastructure to enhance integration and shared growth.

Mohamud thanked the government and people of Djibouti for hosting the meeting and stressed the importance of continued consultations to strengthen ties and cooperation among the countries of the region.

