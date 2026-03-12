Zimbabwe: Westprop Targets Homebuyers With New Mortgage Offer At the Hills

WESTPROP Holdings is offering limited mortgages of up to US$200,000 to aspiring lifestyle homeowners at The Hills Luxury Golf Estate in Harare.

However, beneficiaries will still need to raise an additional US$250,000 to purchase the ultra-luxury townhouses, whose construction is scheduled to begin in April, with completion targeted by the end of the year.

The estate, the brainchild of property developer Ken Sharpe, is already taking shape, with the golf driving range now operational while other amenities are at various stages of development.

The golf course is expected to begin operating in December, while facilities such as the Lock Brothers Tennis Academy and paddle courts are also set to come on board soon.

Announcing the Easter offer, Acting Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Collin Zvenhamo said the mortgage deal would initially be available to only five families.

"Depending on uptake, the company may in future consider offering more mortgages to allow families to realise their dreams.

"What makes this offer extraordinary is not just the beauty of The Hills, it is the mortgage option we are extending. With a down payment of US$200,000, you can secure your unit today. The repayment period for the mortgage is five years," he said.

The US$250,000 balance will be paid over a two-year period, during which time the family will have already moved into the lifestyle estate.

"This is a rare flexibility in Zimbabwe's real estate market, designed to make luxury living attainable. We have made this plan for forward-thinkers who want to invest in their future without being weighed down by rigid financial demands," he said.

Many visitors to the estate have noted that The Hills represents more than just a property investment, but an opportunity to secure a legacy in one of Harare's most prestigious lifestyle estates.

Speaking at the CEO Roundtable in Victoria Falls, Ken Sharpe said introducing affordable mortgage options could help unlock WestProp's 'One Billion Bricks Vision', which aims to deliver over 20,000 housing units to ordinary Zimbabweans.

He added that increased construction activity would also generate thousands of jobs across the building, materials and services sectors.

"With projects like The Hills (golf, tennis, swimming academies), mortgages would allow more locals to participate in lifestyle estates, boosting Zimbabwe's image as a modern destination," said Sharpe.

He said mortgages remain a critical link between Zimbabwe's ambitious real estate developments and broader homeownership.

"Mortgages are the missing link between Zimbabwe's ambitious real estate projects and mass homeownership. Unlocking this financing mechanism could transform property development into a true engine of empowerment and economic growth," he said.