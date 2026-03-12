Zimbabwe: Didymus Mutasa Back in Active Politics, Joins Zanu-PF Elders Council

Former Cabinet minister and Zanu PF Secretary for Administration Didymus Mutasa has been readmitted into the ruling party and will now serve in the party's Elders Council.

Mutasa was expelled from Zanu PF in 2015 on allegations that he was plotting to topple then-President Robert Mugabe and replace him with the then Vice President Joice Mujuru. At the time, he was labelled part of the "Gamatox" faction, which was aligned with Mujuru.

Following his expulsion, Mutasa teamed up with Mujuru to form the Zimbabwe People First political party. However, the party was later weakened by internal disputes.

Announcing Mutasa's return during a press conference at the party headquarters in Harare on Wednesday, Zanu PF Information Secretary Christopher Mutsvangwa said Mutasa would now join the party's Elders Council.

"I am here to inform you that former Zanu PF Secretary for Administration Cde Didymus Mutasa has joined the Elders Council.

"He is going to join the Council of Aeronauts. One of the storyboards of the Zimbabwe Revolution, who has been on the margins for some time, has been brought back to the party to become a member of the Sanpiaf Aeronauts," Mutsvangwa said.

"Again, this is President Mnangagwa stretching out the hand of accommodation to all those who have been associated with the national liberation struggle of Zimbabwe," he added.