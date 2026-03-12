South Africa: Andile Mpisane Is Now a DJ and Is Taking Bookings

Andile Mpisane, who has been a musician, footballer and football club owner, is now adding DJ bookings to his career.

Andile Mpisane is making another move in his career. The Durban-born media personality has announced that he is now accepting DJ bookings.

Mpisane has tried his hand at many things over the years. He has been a music artist, a footballer and a football club owner. Now he is stepping behind the decks.

He shared the news on social media, posting a video of himself performing a DJ set at a night event. In the same post, he shared booking details for clients who want to hire him for performances.

Mpisane later posted a second clip of himself on the decks. He was joined by DJ Maphorisa and other artists as they performed for a crowd.

In a recent post, Mpisane shared his thoughts on the genre he is performing.

"NOT EVERYONE UNDERSTANDS GQOM MUSIC," he captioned the post.