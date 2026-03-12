Zambians Support Women's Autonomy in Marriage and Reproduction Decisions, but Strongly Oppose Abortion

Citizens endorse sex education in schools but want restrictions on access to contraceptives.

Key findings

Large majorities of Zambians say girls and women should be able to decide for themselves whether and when to marry (68%) as well as when to have children and how many children to have (63%).

Women are much more likely than men to believe in women's autonomy in reproductive choices (70% vs. 57%).

More than nine in 10 Zambians (95%) say pupils who get pregnant or have children should be allowed to continue their schooling.

Almost seven in 10 (68%) endorse the teaching of sex education in school.

But almost two-thirds (64%) of Zambians reject the idea that contraceptives should be made available to anyone who is sexually active regardless of age.

And views are evenly split (48% to 48%) on unrestricted access to contraceptives regardless of marital status.

Clear majorities say abortion is "never justified" in a variety of circumstances, including if the woman's life or health is at risk (61%) or the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest (79%).

Sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) are fundamental to public health and human rights, encompassing physical, mental, and social well-being concerning sexuality and childbearing (World Health Organization, 2024). In Zambia, despite notable efforts to advance SRHR through policies such as the National Health Strategic Plan (2022-2026) and the Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health Strategy, challenges persist, particularly for young women.

The 2018 Zambia Demographic and Health Survey reveals that 29% of women aged 15-19 have begun childbearing and that 20% of married women aged 15-45 have an unmet need for family planning. Only 48% of married women use modern contraceptive methods, highlighting gaps in access to reproductive health services (Zambia Statistics Agency, 2019).

Zambia's laws permit abortion for health and socioeconomic reasons, but many women are unaware of their rights or unable to access safe care (Fetters, Samandari, Djemo, Vwalika, & Mupeta, 2017; Guttmacher Institute, 2009; Botha, Ngoma, Munkonka, & Mwelwa, 2024). Three in 10 maternal deaths in Zambia are due to unsafe abortions (Lubeya et al., 2022), underscoring the need for improved access to safe reproductive health services.

Zambians support gender equality in areas such as employment and politics, and they see a need for greater government efforts to protect and promote women's rights (Chibwili, 2023) - concerns that are relevant to progress on SRHR.

A special question module in Afrobarometer's Round 10 survey (2024) explores the opinions and experiences of Zambians related to sexual and reproductive health and rights.

Findings show that most Zambians think women should have autonomy in making decisions regarding marriage and reproduction. Majorities also say that young women who become pregnant or have children should be allowed to continue their education and that sex education should be taught in school. But fewer than half endorse the idea of making contraceptives available to anyone who is sexually active regardless of age and marital status, and a majority oppose abortion even if the woman's health or life is at risk.

