South Africa: Philippi Mass Murder Accused Abandons Bail

The matter will return to court on 16 April

The second suspect in the murder of nine people in Philippi's Marikana informal settlement has abandoned bail.

Nkcubeko Libala appeared briefly before Magistrate Keith le Keur at the Athlone Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

At Libala's first appearance last week he had indicated that he wanted to represent himself but changed his mind when Le Keur informed him that LegalAid would represent him at no cost.

Libala was also informed that the first murder accused in the matter, Bheki Manxiwa, had abandoned bail.

On Thursday, Libala also abandoned his bail application.

On 17 January gunmen entered a shebeen in Marikana informal settlement, robbed patrons of cellphones and cash, and then shot at the owner and customers. Police believe the incident may be related to extortion. It has become commonplace in Marikana that street vendors and businesses have to pay "protection fees" or face violence.

Manxiwa was arrested a week after the incident, while Libala was arrested at his home in Lower Crossroads on 20 February.

The shooting, one of a number of recent incidents, has left many residents with the feeling that they have been abandoned by the government.

The matter was postponed to 16 April where Libala and Manxiwa are expected to appear together for the first time.