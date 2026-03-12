East Africa: Rubio, Abiy Discuss Horn Security Amid Regional Tensions

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a phone call with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali to discuss regional security and cooperation in the Horn of Africa, the U.S. State Department said.

"The Secretary and Prime Minister discussed their shared commitment to regional stability, counterterrorism cooperation, economic prosperity, and building a foundation for long-term security in the Horn of Africa," Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a State Department statement.

The call came as Djiboutian President Ismail Omar Guelleh hosted tripartite talks in Djibouti involving the leaders of Somalia and Ethiopia, part of diplomatic efforts to ease regional tensions and strengthen cooperation in the Horn of Africa, Djibouti's presidential office said.

Regional observers say the talks also reflect growing concerns among some neighboring countries that Ethiopia could seek alternative maritime access arrangements, including the possibility of recognizing Somaliland, following Israel's recent recognition of Somaliland and broader geopolitical developments in the region.

Officials say the discussions highlight increasing international attention on security cooperation and stability in the Horn of Africa.

