Kenya: French Investors Eye Kenya's Digital, Creative Economy

12 March 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — French investors are increasingly targeting Kenya's digital economy and creative industries as the two countries deepen trade ties.

Speaking during the launch of the Doing Business in Kenya 2026 guide, Trade and Industry Principal Secretary Regina Ombam said Kenya's youthful population is driving growth in digital trade and services.

"The biggest trade benefit that Kenya is likely to gain in the coming years will come from digital trade and services," she said.

French Ambassador to Kenya Arnaud Suquet said French startups are partnering with Kenyan innovators in areas such as digital innovation and artificial intelligence.

About 140 French companies currently operate in Kenya, up from 40 in 2013.

In 2024, Kenya imported goods worth Sh29.5 billion from France, including pharmaceuticals, machinery and aircraft parts, while exports to France stood at Sh13.8 billion, mainly flowers, fruits and vegetables.

