Botswana: North West District Records 448 Diarrhea Cases

Maun — Due to continuous heavy downpours across the country, the North West district is experiencing a spike in waterborne diseases such as diarrhea and malaria.

The district has recorded 448 cases of diarrhea and one death during the third quarter, of which 80 were with dehydration and 36 with blood in stools. This surge in diarrhea cases is threatening the lives of children as some areas across the district are now hit by flooding.

The situation is reported to be worsened by poor hygiene, consuming inappropriate foods and failure to properly managed dehydration. The district also registered 56 cases of malaria and one death of a 76-year old man. Out of the cases three are children aged under five.

This transpired during a presentation of nutrition surveillance report to the District Disaster Management Committee. Apprising the committee, North West District Council community health nurse, Ms Cindrella Gaebowe revealed that the district experienced diarrhea cases every year especially when the Thamalakane River was flowing.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Shortage of clean drinking water from homes, she said was also a challenge as water was rationed, noting that lack of parental care especially by youth and teenage mothers exacerbated the situation.

"They often leave their children's welfare under the guidance of their grannies due to overwhelming demands while some go to urban areas or entertainment areas," she added.

Ms Gaebowe said efforts were made by health educators on prevention measures as well as encouraging mothers to boil water for drinking and to always wash hands before infant feeding. She also highlighted that there was possibility of increased severe underweight and wasting due to food insecurity issues by some families since they could not afford the three meals per day, and that there was no ration in health facilities.

The report indicated that the annual severe underweight stood at 0.4 per cent in 2023 due to inadequate dietary intake as some families were unable to secure enough food and lack of parental care. Cases of severe underweight were recorded at Thito Clinic with eight cases followed by Kubung with seven, and five in Kareng while Chanoga and Matlapana registered three cases each.

In 2024 and 2025, the district recorded 0.3 per cent and according to Ms Gaebowe, the annual total underweight prevalence rate remained at 1.7 per cent for those years attributing outbreak of diseases like diarrhea to the high underweight prevalence.

On other issues, it was reported that 57 suspected cases of rabies had been recorded and one case that resulted in death at Matlapana. There has been an outcry that unvaccinated stray or free-roaming dogs are the main source of rabies in humans.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In response, officials from the department of Veterinary Services announced that from next week, they would embark on a massive campaign to vaccinate dogs and cats in an effort to reduce the risk of rabies. The department has also taken a decision to kill all unvaccinated dogs roaming the streets as they pose danger to members of the community especially children.

"Cases of rabies are on the rise because every test we conduct in dogs, the results become positive and one person lost life because of rabies hence we want to intensify vaccination to reduce casualties.Increased wildlife exposure is also causing concern due to some areas proximity to protected areas as some animals fight for leftovers with dogs," revealed Mr Marang Motlapele from the department of Veterinary Services. BOPA

BOPA