Somalia: Israel Weighs Military Base in Somaliland to Counter Yemen's Houthis - Report

Berbera — Israel is studying the possibility of establishing a military and intelligence base on the coast of Somaliland as part of efforts to counter attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Israeli officials have visited a site west of the port city of Berbera, assessing land located on elevated terrain suitable for surveillance and intelligence equipment, the report said. The proposed location lies about 260 kilometres (160 miles) across the Gulf of Aden from Yemen, giving it strategic access to monitor activities in the Red Sea and surrounding waterways.

The potential facility would be used to gather intelligence, install early-warning systems for missile threats and support operations targeting Houthi forces in order to help safeguard shipping routes in the Red Sea, a vital corridor for global trade.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The report said the move follows growing security cooperation between Israel and Somaliland after Israel formally recognised the self-declared republic in December 2025, opening the door to deeper strategic ties.

The Houthis have previously warned that any Israeli presence in Somaliland would be considered a "legitimate target," raising the prospect of heightened tensions in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea region.

Neighbouring countries have also expressed concern about the possible regional implications. Egypt, which closely monitors security around the Red Sea and the Suez Canal shipping route, has reportedly raised alarm about how such a development could affect stability in the region.

Somaliland's minister of the presidency, Khadar Hussein Abdi, told Bloomberg that the establishment of a military base had not yet been formally discussed, but acknowledged that Somaliland maintains a strategic relationship with Israel covering several areas of cooperation.