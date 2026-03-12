South Africa: Ad Hoc Committee Hears How Lt Gen Vuma Feared for Her Life

press release

The Ad Hoc Committee investigating allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General (Lt Gen) Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, yesterday heard from retired Lt Gen Francinah Vuma that she received threats to her life.

In her evidence, Lt Gen Vuma also told the committee that there had been several burglaries at her house.

Lt Gen Vuma, the former Deputy National Commissioner for Support Services, provided a detailed account of her tenure, her 2022 suspension and the internal dynamics that have recently thrust the SAPS into the spotlight in the country. Her testimony sought to provide context to the explosive allegations of political interference and institutional sabotage previously raised by Lt Gen Mkhwanazi.

The committee heard that she was suspended for three and a half years until she retired. The suspension was never lifted. She told the committee that during this period, she had not been charged or appeared before a disciplinary hearing.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

During the ad hoc committee meeting, Lt Gen Vuma faced questions regarding the R120 million procurement of a "grabber" used as interception equipment. She alleged that high-level interference led to the acquisition of equipment lacking the required certification, resulting in wasteful expenditure.

Lt Gen Vuma told members that Lt Gen Mkhwanazi's decision to go public with his allegations stemmed from frustration and a lack of internal recourse. She noted that those who follow normal processes, including herself, often find themselves sidelined or suspended.

She told the committee that she had feared for her life during her final years in service. She described a climate of dirty tricks and spying aimed at discrediting senior officials who challenged the status quo. A threat assessment conducted by the State Security Agency confirmed her fears, and security was provided for her.

Members of the Ad Hoc Committee, led by the Chairperson, Mr Molapi Soviet Lekganyane, interrogated the timeline of Vuma's suspension, the investigations that she was told to drop and general corruption in the SAPS. Committee members questioned her extensively on her claims of interference by the then Minister of Police, Gen Bheki Cele and the National Police Commissioner, Gen Fannie Masemola, to drop investigations, including the investigation into the conduct of Lt Gen Peter Jacobs, the former Head of Crime Intelligence, regarding the matter of Lt Col Charl Kinnear, as well as procurement matters. The committee heard that Gen Masemola also allegedly informed her that he was receiving pressure from the top regarding her.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The hearings continue today with the testimony of a member of the public and businessman, Mr Kishene Chetty.

Rajaa Azzakani