Namibia: Record Entries for Enduro Leg 1

About 64 entries were received for the first leg of the 2026 National Enduro Championships - the most entries for the past three years.

Riders from various age groups took part in eight different classes, ranging from two to five laps over various terrains and distances, all depending on age and experience.

In Class 2, winner Quinton van Rooyen and runner-up Stuart Pearce went neck to neck in the first two laps.

Van Rooyen, on a KTM, separated himself from the pack in the final lap, clocking a final time of 02:35:56, followed by Pearce on a Sherco with a time of 02:41:19.

The first lap was tricky, sending riders, including Pearce, down a wrong route.

Van Rooyen told Top Revs that the race was more demanding than he expected.

"It was difficult to keep a constant, good-flowing speed due to the terrain.

The bike was perfect, so I am happy," he says.

Van Rooyen is a regular at the Roof of Africa enduro in Lesotho.

After telling Top Revs last week that he is in top condition, and looking forward to the Yellowstone trail, Pearce expressed gratitude to his fellow racers.

"It was an awesome event, and a great race," Pearce says.

Henner Rusch made his return to the enduro track after a two-year hiatus.

He describes his return as tough and relentless.

The terrain offered everything an enduro rider could want: mountains, loose rocks and boulders, dry rivers and miles of uneven ground.

Zoe Waldschmidt, renowned for her motocross (MX) skills, also took part in preparations for the rest of the season, which includes the MX of Africa Nations scheduled for the coming months.

She describes the enduro as a breeze due to her KTM's bigger engine and torque delivery.

"I got a 250cc this year (against the previous 150cc).

It is a bit easier because the torque is much better, and I really enjoyed this one," Waldschmidt says.

Organiser and rider Ruan de Lange says the sport is on the rise again.

"Riders are diligent and eager to get the code back to its former status as a competitive sport," De Lange says.

To ensure riders stay hydrated in the intense heat and over long distances, they strap what they call a dehydration bag, also known as a camel bag, connected to a mouthpiece so they can drink while riding.

The second leg is scheduled for Etumba on 11 April. This track is known as a thriller among enduro riders.

The results are as follows:

Class 2: First - B van Rooyen: second - Pearce: third - Heiko Stranghohner.

Class 5: First - Born Greater: second - Rian Kritzinger: third - De Lange.

Class 6: Team Schnedenberger + Hohmeier.

Class 7: First - Duan Wiese: second - Sean-Collin Gräber: third - Jean Venter.

Class 10: First - Alex Steinfurth: second - Patrick Geiger: third - Max Heigan.

Class 10 Senior: First - Pieter van Helsdinger: second - Zwayne Blaauw: third - Fanie Steenkamp.

Class 11: First - Llewelyn van der Westhuizen: second - Jean van der Westhuizen: third - Johannes van der Westhuizen.

Class 12: First - Shannon Gräber: second - Bart Steyl: third - Melieke Steyl.