Namibia: Outapi Gambler Wins Over N$1.2 Million From N$1 Wager

A 26-year-old sport betting enthusiast from Outapi has won more than N$1.2 million after placing an online football bet of just N$1.

Eliakim Hadula hit the jackpot on Saturday after placing a football multibet through the online sport betting platform Castlebet Namibia using his mobile phone.

According to the betting company, Hadula correctly predicted 23 outcomes from the weekend's major football matches, including games involving Chelsea, Barcelona, Juventus and Manchester City.

Speaking after receiving his winnings, Hadula said he relied on his knowledge of football to make the predictions.

"I used my knowledge of football to make predictions, not just which teams would win but which games would have more than 2.5 goals," he said.

Hadula said he joined the platform in 2023 after receiving a free bet and has had several smaller wins since then.

"I am here to tell you Castlebet is real. I have seen the cash with my own eyes. Winning is possible," he said.

The young gambler said he plans to use the money to complete his studies and set up his future.

Castlebet spokesperson David Agusto says Hadula placed the winning bet shortly after midnight on Saturday at 00h27 through his online Castlebet Namibia account.

Despite the small stake, the multiple predictions significantly increased the odds.

Agusto says the win demonstrated strong knowledge of football betting.

"Winning a football bet with this many correct predictions shows great skill. We salute Elifas," he says.

He explains that combining many predictions on one ticket increases the odds and potential payout.

"In this impressive case, Elifas made 23 different predictions so the odds grew to 1224107/1," Agusto says.

Hadula travelled to Windhoek on Sunday where he received a winner's cheque, a bottle of champagne and congratulations from the company during a prize-giving ceremony at a local hotel.

The company also organised a financial advice session for the winner to help him manage his winnings.