Namibia: Second Accused in Grootfontein Prosecutor Threat Case Remanded in Custody

11 March 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

A second accused in a criminal case involving threats to kill control prosecutor Kristiana Erastus was formally added to proceedings in the Grootfontein Magistrate's Court on Tuesday and remanded in custody pending a bail application.

The accused, Kefas Hoaeb, appeared before magistrate Bornface Konga, where the court confirmed that he had been joined to the case involving first accused Efraim Tsibeb.

The two were arrested for allegedly threatening to kill Erastus and telling her to step down or face a violent attack.

The state opposed Hoaeb's release on bail during court proceedings on Tuesday.

"We will be objecting to the release of the accused on bail under public interest and administration of justice in that he is likely to interfere with witnesses. Due to the seriousness of the offence, the accused may endanger the safety of other persons or the complainant," prosecutor Oscar Sinvula said in a court recording statement.

Hoaeb was represented by legal practitioner Murray Shikongo, who confirmed his appearance on private instructions and indicated that the defence intends to lodge a formal bail application.

Shikongo requested that the matter be rolled over to allow the defence to prepare the application and enable the accused to exercise his right to apply for bail.

The prosecution agreed to a postponement of the case to allow both parties time to prepare.

Magistrate Konga ordered that Hoaeb be remanded in custody at Grootfontein until the next court appearance. The matter was postponed to Wednesday for the court to determine the way forward regarding the planned bail application.

Hoaeb remains in custody while the case continues.

