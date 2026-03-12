Namibia: Ngurare Assures Oil Security Amid Iran, Us-Israel War

11 March 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Prime minister Elijah Ngurare has assured members of parliament and the public that the government has adequate oil for the next three months.

He says a team has been assembled by president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah to deliberate on alternatives and monitor the ongoing war between Iran, the United States and Israel.

Ngurare was responding to an oral question posed by Popular Democratic Movement president McHenry Venaani in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Venaani argued that despite industries, mines and energy minister Modestus Amutse's assurance that the country's national oil storage has enough oil for three months, he wanted to know the government's plan to ensure that Namibia does not deplete its oil and if a task force has been assembled to look at the supply chain.

"Yes, her excellency has moved very fast in ensuring that we convene and we deliberate on various options to ensure that we are not hit in a negative manner that we are not planning," Ngurare said.

"Of course it is a geopolitical conundrum in every country. I wish to assure the members and the country that the government is seized with the matter and various stakeholders are around the very same issue and in good time we will be able to give feedback on what options we are looking at."

He urged members to be responsible leaders and encourage the nation to remain calm.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.