Namibia: Ngurare Assures Oil Security Amid Iran, Us-Israel War

Prime minister Elijah Ngurare has assured members of parliament and the public that the government has adequate oil for the next three months.

He says a team has been assembled by president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah to deliberate on alternatives and monitor the ongoing war between Iran, the United States and Israel.

Ngurare was responding to an oral question posed by Popular Democratic Movement president McHenry Venaani in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Venaani argued that despite industries, mines and energy minister Modestus Amutse's assurance that the country's national oil storage has enough oil for three months, he wanted to know the government's plan to ensure that Namibia does not deplete its oil and if a task force has been assembled to look at the supply chain.

"Yes, her excellency has moved very fast in ensuring that we convene and we deliberate on various options to ensure that we are not hit in a negative manner that we are not planning," Ngurare said.

"Of course it is a geopolitical conundrum in every country. I wish to assure the members and the country that the government is seized with the matter and various stakeholders are around the very same issue and in good time we will be able to give feedback on what options we are looking at."

He urged members to be responsible leaders and encourage the nation to remain calm.