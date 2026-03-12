Uganda: Mandela Declared Unopposed As SC Villa President

SC Villa has officially declared Omar Ahmed Hussein Mandela its president after he emerged as the sole candidate in the club's electoral process.

In a statement released by the club's Electoral Commission, officials confirmed that Mandela successfully passed the required vetting and approval procedures, clearing the way for him to assume the presidency unopposed.

According to the Electoral Commission chairperson Brian Kajubi, the decision followed the club's electoral regulations after no other candidate completed the nomination process.

"Pursuant to Regulation 22(6) of the S.C Villa Regulations, S.C Villa Electoral Commission hereby informs the club membership that Mr Omar Ahmed Hussein was duly vetted by the Commission and approved by the club's Board of Trustees as the sole candidate for the position of club president," Kajubi said in the statement.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He added that the commission had therefore proceeded to formally declare Mandela the club's president.

"The Club's Electoral Commission further informs the club membership that having had only Mr Omar Ahmed Hussein as the validly nominated and approved candidate for the position of the club's president, the commission hereby officially declares Mr Omar Ahmed Hussein as the club's duly elected president for a term of five years," Kajubi stated.

Mandela will now serve another five-year term at the helm of one of Uganda's most decorated football clubs.

The declaration follows the conclusion of a nomination exercise that had initially attracted several interested contenders.

During the nomination period, five members picked up nomination forms to contest for the presidency. These included Meywa Farooq, Dennis Ssebuggwawo Mbidde, Simeon Kawuma Bulezi, Joseph Muguluma Mbazzi, popularly known as Dennis Misagga, and Mandela himself.

However, when the submission deadline elapsed, only Mandela returned the completed nomination forms and fulfilled all the required conditions set by the Electoral Commission.

Kajubi had earlier confirmed that although several individuals expressed interest in the race, Mandela was the only aspirant who completed the nomination process within the stipulated timeframe, leading to his documents being forwarded for vetting.

The vetting process was later concluded with the Board of Trustees approving his candidacy, clearing the final hurdle for his confirmation as club president.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The development comes amid tensions surrounding the club's electoral process, with some members previously raising concerns about alleged irregularities and petitioning the Federation of Uganda Football Associations to intervene.

Among those who petitioned the federation were Mbidde, Misagga and Farooq, who called for the suspension of the electoral process and requested the federation to take over interim management of the club.

Despite the disputes, the Electoral Commission proceeded with the electoral roadmap, culminating in Mandela's declaration as president.

His confirmation secures continuity in leadership at SC Villa as the club prepares for the next phase under his five-year mandate.