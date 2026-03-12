Uganda: Mukono Residents Receive Dustbins in New Waste Management Initiative

Residents of Mukono Municipality have begun receiving dustbins under a new initiative aimed at improving waste management and promoting cleaner communities.

Garbage disposal remains a persistent challenge in the municipality, with many residents resorting to dumping waste in open spaces.

Residents attribute the problem to the high fees charged by private garbage collection companies, which many households say they cannot afford.

Municipal authorities have also acknowledged the challenge, noting that limited funding makes it difficult to effectively manage waste collection across the town.

To address the situation, the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), in partnership with the International Growth Centre and the London School of Economics, has launched a programme to distribute dustbins to residents.

The initiative is intended to encourage proper waste handling at the household level, improve sanitation across the municipality, and explore opportunities for residents to generate income through recycling.

The project has started with the distribution of dustbins to 50 households in Upper Nabuti Village.

George Masengere, the municipal environment officer, said the initiative could significantly reduce scattered waste and improve overall sanitation in the municipality.

During the handover ceremony held at the municipal headquarters, the Deputy Resident District Commissioner for Mukono District, Rhodah Titwe, encouraged beneficiaries to use the dustbins responsibly and consider opportunities to generate income through waste management.

According to Edrine Baluku, the pilot phase has started with 100 dustbins, and if the project proves successful, it could be expanded to other parts of the country.

Baluku also urged residents to sort their waste into biodegradable and non-biodegradable materials to make recycling easier.

He explained that biodegradable waste can be turned into manure while non-biodegradable materials such as plastic bottles can be sold to recycling plants, providing households with an additional source of income.

Residents who received the bins welcomed the initiative, saying poor garbage management has long been a challenge in their community.

Meanwhile, Maria Orjuela Pava said the pilot project has an initial investment of £20,000 for one year. After that period, the partners will assess its impact before deciding whether to expand the programme to other parts of the country.