Uganda: Mukono Residents Receive Dustbins in New Waste Management Initiative

11 March 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Herbert Sseryazi

Residents of Mukono Municipality have begun receiving dustbins under a new initiative aimed at improving waste management and promoting cleaner communities.

Garbage disposal remains a persistent challenge in the municipality, with many residents resorting to dumping waste in open spaces.

Residents attribute the problem to the high fees charged by private garbage collection companies, which many households say they cannot afford.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Municipal authorities have also acknowledged the challenge, noting that limited funding makes it difficult to effectively manage waste collection across the town.

To address the situation, the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), in partnership with the International Growth Centre and the London School of Economics, has launched a programme to distribute dustbins to residents.

The initiative is intended to encourage proper waste handling at the household level, improve sanitation across the municipality, and explore opportunities for residents to generate income through recycling.

The project has started with the distribution of dustbins to 50 households in Upper Nabuti Village.

George Masengere, the municipal environment officer, said the initiative could significantly reduce scattered waste and improve overall sanitation in the municipality.

During the handover ceremony held at the municipal headquarters, the Deputy Resident District Commissioner for Mukono District, Rhodah Titwe, encouraged beneficiaries to use the dustbins responsibly and consider opportunities to generate income through waste management.

According to Edrine Baluku, the pilot phase has started with 100 dustbins, and if the project proves successful, it could be expanded to other parts of the country.

Baluku also urged residents to sort their waste into biodegradable and non-biodegradable materials to make recycling easier.

He explained that biodegradable waste can be turned into manure while non-biodegradable materials such as plastic bottles can be sold to recycling plants, providing households with an additional source of income.

Residents who received the bins welcomed the initiative, saying poor garbage management has long been a challenge in their community.

Meanwhile, Maria Orjuela Pava said the pilot project has an initial investment of £20,000 for one year. After that period, the partners will assess its impact before deciding whether to expand the programme to other parts of the country.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.