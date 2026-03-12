Uganda: Leaders, Residents Seek Support After Heavy Rains Damage Roads in Nshanjare

Leaders and residents of Nshanjare Town Council in Rubanda District are appealing to the government for urgent intervention to reopen and repair roads that were severely damaged by heavy rains that recently hit the area.

The Sunday night downpour left several roads flooded, blocked, and badly eroded by fast-flowing water. In some areas, stones were washed onto the roads while others developed deep gullies, making them difficult or impossible to use.

Local leaders say the destruction has significantly disrupted transport and daily economic activities in the community.

Robert Barisigara, the LC1 Chairperson of Ryamihanda Village, said the damaged roads have made it difficult for residents to move goods to and from markets.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Some roads can no longer be used by vehicles. Motorcycles are struggling to pass, and even taking animals to grazing areas has become difficult," Barisigara said.

Residents also reported that the heavy rainfall destroyed homes and crop gardens, leaving many families facing serious losses.

Amos Kayogoza said the downpour on Sunday night caused extensive destruction to infrastructure and livelihoods.

The area's Woman Member of Parliament-elect for Rubanda District, Evelyne Ninsiima Kikafunda, expressed sympathy with the affected families and pledged to raise their concerns with the relevant government authorities.

She emphasized the need for urgent intervention to restore the damaged roads, noting that the destruction has limited residents' access to markets, health facilities, and other essential services.

"We are going to ensure that the concerns of the residents are presented to the responsible authorities so that quick action can be taken," Kikafunda said.

Meanwhile, Robert Tumwebaze, the LC1 Chairperson of Butabonana Cell in Mengo Ward, said the heavy rains caused widespread damage, particularly to crop gardens.

He warned that the destruction could lead to food shortages if affected families do not receive timely assistance.

Local leaders are now calling on government agencies to urgently assess the damage and provide support to repair the roads and help communities recover from the disaster.