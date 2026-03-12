South Africa: URC Championship Mentality Under Scrutiny As Bulls, Stormers Clash in Vital Game

The battle between two Springbok flyhalves could decide the war between the Bulls and Stormers in a campaign-shaping United Rugby Championship derby at Lotfus Versfeld on Saturday.

A week is a long time in rugby, and the narrative can change very quickly.

Two months ago, England were the leading team in the northern hemisphere after claiming 11 consecutive wins in 2025, and joint favourites for the Six Nations title, along with current holders France.

Fast forward to the present, where England have sustained three humbling losses, and are in danger of finishing the Six Nations in last place.

Reports from England suggest that coach Steve Borthwick could lose his job if results don't improve against France this Saturday, and against South Africa, Fiji and Argentina in the coming months.

For South Africa's leading club sides, the past two months have felt like an eternity.

Back in January, the Stormers were the best team in SA as well as the top-ranked side in the United Rugby Championship (URC) - and had won 10 consecutive matches across all competitions.

The Bulls, by contrast, had spiralled to seven consecutive defeats, and - as is currently the case with England - the future of Johan Ackermann and his coaching staff was in doubt.

When the Stormers edged the Bulls 13-8 in Cape Town on 3 January, the result was described by...