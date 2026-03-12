South Africa: Cultivating Endurance in the Face of Political Fatigue Is Essential for Justice Movements

opinion

In difficult political periods the temptation is withdrawal, to retreat into private survival while public life deteriorates. Endurance resists that drift.

When crises multiply, the gravest danger is not only conflict or economic strain, but the slow erosion of imagination and energy. Justice movements endure dark times through moral endurance - the discipline that keeps political possibility alive.

When the world feels unstable

Dark times do not only test governments, markets or institutions. They test whether people committed to justice can sustain the imagination, discipline and organisation required to keep political possibility alive.

History shows that periods of uncertainty often produce something quieter but equally dangerous: political fatigue. When crises accumulate, people begin to doubt that change is possible at all.

The erosion of political energy rarely announces itself dramatically. It arrives slowly, through exhaustion, distraction and the creeping belief that injustice is simply how the world works now.

This year began under a heavy atmosphere.

Trump-era tariffs returned to the global stage, signalling a new phase of economic confrontation. Gaza remained a site of unspeakable suffering. Murmurs of wider war moved from the margins of analysis into mainstream conversation. Across the world, governments appeared brittle or paralysed as the price of everyday life continued its relentless climb.

None of these developments existed in isolation. They accumulated, layer upon layer, producing...