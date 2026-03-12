South Africa: Attempted Murder Accused Bellarmine Mugabe Drops Bail Bid, Wants Plea Deal

Bellarmine Mugabe and co-accused Tobias Matonhodze will remain behind bars for the duration of their attempted murder trial after their legal team abandoned bail applications because of charges related to their legal status in South Africa.

Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe (28), son of late Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, and his co-accused, Tobias Tamirepi Matonhodze (33), will remain behind bars after their legal team abandoned their bail application and pivoted to possible plea negotiations at the Alexandra Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 11 March.

The move is related to the pair's legal statuses in South Africa. They have been charged with contravening the Immigration Act, which allows Zimbabweans to stay in the country without a visa for up to 90 days.

They have also been charged with pointing a firearm, possession of a firearm, attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice in connection with the shooting of an employee at Mugabe's Hyde Park residence on 19 February 2026.

The gun used has not been located by authorities. The employee was admitted to hospital in critical condition.

Mugabe and Matonhodze's lawyer, Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, told reporters it had been "brought to their attention" by the prosecution that the two were in the country illegally, which would harm their chances of getting bail. While he confirmed that they would enter possible plea negotiations, he was unable to confirm whether they intended to plead guilty to one or more of the charges....