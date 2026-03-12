Southern Africa: Angola and Netherlands Discuss Cooperation in Biodiversity

10 March 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Vice President of Angola, Esperança da Costa, met onTuesday in Luanda with the ambassador of the Netherlands to Angola, Henny Fokel de Vries, to discuss issues related to identifying new areas of cooperation in the fields of biodiversity, agriculture, and climate change.

Speaking at the end of the meeting, the diplomat said the two countries also intend to strengthen cooperation in the field of water distribution and the exchange of experiences between Dutch and Angolan universities.

The diplomat spoke about supporting the empowerment of women and girls, as well as creating opportunities for young people, particularly in entrepreneurship.

He stated that Netherlands has developed projects to provide access to sexual and reproductive education among girls, with the goal of contributing to the reduction of early pregnancy.

The diplomat said there is cooperation projects in the Lobito Corridor aimed at developing an agro-logistics platform capable of creating jobs and contributing to the diversification of the Angolan economy.

